MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $6.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,324. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

