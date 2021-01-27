MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.30. 44,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

