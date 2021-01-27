MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,337.43

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,337.43 and approximately $22.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00048574 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.