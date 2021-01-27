Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price fell 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06. 5,565,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,565,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Medigus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

Medigus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

