Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

