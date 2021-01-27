Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

