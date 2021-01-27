Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 18,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,432. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 61.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 63,591 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

