Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.50-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 742,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

