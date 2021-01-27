MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.