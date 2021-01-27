Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $7.73. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 43,899 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 69,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,052,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.