Metadium (META) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $360,331.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

