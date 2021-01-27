MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.92 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $13,829.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00292286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036905 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,509,707,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,273,311 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

