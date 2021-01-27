Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) (CVE:MET) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) (CVE:MET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.67. Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the natural gas production and gold exploration in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.