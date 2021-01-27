Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.12 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $928,658.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.60 or 0.04099966 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,724,815 coins and its circulating supply is 79,724,710 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.