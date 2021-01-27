MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

