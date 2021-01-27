MetLife (MET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

