MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MGPI opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $279,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.