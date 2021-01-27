Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.91. 1,628,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 864,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.