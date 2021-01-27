Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

