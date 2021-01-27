Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $233.45. 5,169,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $234.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.72.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

