Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.61.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.