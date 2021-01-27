MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.43. 14,446,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,872,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

