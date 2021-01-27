MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 7.2% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.25. 14,188,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,464,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.