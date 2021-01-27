Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

