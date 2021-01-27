Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Millendo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Millendo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Millendo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Millendo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

Shares of MLND stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Millendo Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.