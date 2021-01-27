Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Price Down 7%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 743,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,024,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

