Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Senior Officer Iain Colin Scarr Sells 325,000 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Senior Officer Iain Colin Scarr sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$1,504,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,066,449.

Shares of ML opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.20 million and a PE ratio of -88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23.

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

