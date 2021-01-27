MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $10.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00032614 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $106.92 million and approximately $506,053.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00318927 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003957 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.01556483 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,697,180 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

