Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,587. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 311,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 274,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.