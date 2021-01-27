Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 825,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,225,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

