MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 11.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $33.99. Approximately 2,333,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,253,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MINISO Group stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,000. MINISO Group accounts for 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.44% of MINISO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

