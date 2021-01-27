Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $446,080.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $17.71 or 0.00057535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00050831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 262,281 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.