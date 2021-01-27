Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $24.09 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $574,320.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for $24.09 or 0.00078840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00134060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00294509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00068824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 187,826 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

