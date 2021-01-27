Mirrored Netflix Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $283,474.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $531.99 or 0.01701782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00052192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00133340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00287739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036511 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 10,084 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

