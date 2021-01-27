Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Mission Produce stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Produce stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

