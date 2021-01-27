Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $750.51 million, a PE ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

