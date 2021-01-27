Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

