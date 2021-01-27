MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.96-2.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.53. 520,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

