Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Down 31.2% This Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $201,073.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 260.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,914,813 coins and its circulating supply is 2,126,082 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

