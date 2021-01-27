Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $2,442,424.11.

On Monday, December 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54.

On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 159.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 45.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 54.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 36.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

