Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $48.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

