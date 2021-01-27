Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,059.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.