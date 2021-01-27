Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $53,186,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 85,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

