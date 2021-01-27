Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

