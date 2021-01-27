Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

