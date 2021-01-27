Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDLZ opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

