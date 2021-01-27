Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $684.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $129.92 or 0.00428753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,824,290 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

