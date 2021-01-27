Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $36,397.17 and approximately $42.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,889,996 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

