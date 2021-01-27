Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.82

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

About Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

