Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $197.13. 111,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

